Midwest flooding reaches historic levels

(NBC News) – Widespread flooding has thousands from their homes across the Midwest following a week of heavy rains.
The flooding in many areas throughout the Missouri and Mississippi river basins has reached historic levels, with water pushing into places it’s never been before.
Communities are cut off from major roads and in many cases the mainland. Many families have been stranded on newly formed islands unless they have access to a helicopter or small plane.
Thousands are in emergency shelters, while tens of thousands more are watching and working downstream, preparing for the floodwater’s arrival.
In Clarksville, Missouri crews are spreading 1,500 tons of rock and building mountains of sandbags in an effort to save downtown.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2TZh2SO