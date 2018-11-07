Migrant caravan stalled in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY, Mexico (RTV/NBC) – Thousands of migrants who were headed to the U.S. in a caravan through Mexico were in Mexico City Wednesday, their journey stalled for now.
Some said they would not get back on the road north until police and human rights groups accompany them.
Many of the migrants already have trekked 1,000 miles from Central America.
Officials estimated 4,500 people were camped at a Mexico City sports stadium.
They were dirty and exhausted after traveling through the violence-plagued state of Veracruz this week.
Officials say thousands have left the caravan and returned home to Honduras.
Mexico has offered refuge, asylum or work visas to the migrants willing to stay in the country.
The Mexican Interior Ministry denied the government was deporting caravan members.
It said 478 of them had voluntarily agreed to return home.