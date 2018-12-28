Home
Migrant child in U.S. custody died from influenza, investigators say

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (NBCNC) – New Mexico officials say an 8-year-old boy from Guatemala who died this week while in U.S. government custody had the flu.

According to the medical investigator, Felipe Gomez Alonzo tested positive for influenza B.

The 8-year-old was detained with his father on December 18th and died just before midnight on Christmas Eve.

Alonzo was the second child in three weeks to die while being detained near the U.S.-Mexico border.

On December 8th, seven-year-old Jakelin Caal passed away in a hospital two days after she was taken to an immigration detention center.

