Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’

Richards was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of “Jeopardy!” but stepped down earlier this month amid intense scrutiny on his past comments about women, Jewish people and poor people.
Richards was also one of several guest hosts who helmed the show after Trebek died in November.
Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, has returned to searching for a permanent host.
In the meantime, “The Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik will tape three weeks of episodes and then a rotating roster of to-be-announced guest hosts will helm the show.