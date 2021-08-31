Home
Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’

Mike Richards out as executive producer of ‘Jeopardy!’

Entertainment News U.S. & World ,

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Mike Richards will no longer serve as executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune.” Sony executives confirmed the news in a statement Tuesday.

Richards was tapped to succeed Alex Trebek as host of “Jeopardy!” but stepped down earlier this month amid intense scrutiny on his past comments about women, Jewish people and poor people.

Richards was also one of several guest hosts who helmed the show after Trebek died in November.

Sony Pictures Television, which produces the show, has returned to searching for a permanent host.

In the meantime, “The Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik will tape three weeks of episodes and then a rotating roster of to-be-announced guest hosts will helm the show.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »