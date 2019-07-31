Milepost 97 Fire 25% contained

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Crews are able to contain 25% of the Milepost 97 Fire burning along Interstate 5 in Douglas County.
The Milepost 97 Fire was believed to have been started by an illegal campfire on the evening of July 24.
It spread along I-5 in rough and rugged terrain that hampered firefighting efforts.
Since the 24th, the fire has grown to an estimated 12,578 acres sending smoke across southern Oregon.
Firefighters said they were able to make progress on the 30th with the help of favorable weather conditions.
By the 31st, 25% of the fire was contained.
Crews will continue to reinforce current lines along the south and west portions of the fire with mop-up operations along I-5.
You can view the interactive map of the affected areas HERE: https://bit.ly/2Zi5Os4