Milepost 97 Fire: interactive evacuation map released

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – An interactive wildfire evacuation map is now available for people living around the Milepost 97 Fire.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said the Milepost 97 Fire was first reported at about 10:00 p.m. on July 24 along Interstate 5 south of Canyonville.
As of the morning of July 29, the fire has grown to an estimated 11,668 acres in an area where firefighters are dealing with falling trees, rolling rocks, and wind. It’s 10% contained.
The fire is moving primarily to the south along the west side of the freeway where firefighters are concentrating their attack to protect local communities.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 1 “Be Ready” and Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices to several homes located south of the fire. You can view the interactive map of the affected areas HERE: https://bit.ly/2Zi5Os4