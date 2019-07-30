Milepost 97 Fire update: 12,335 acres, 15% contained

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Crews have made progress fighting a wildfire burning in Douglas County.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said the Milepost 97 Fire was first reported at about 10:00 p.m. on July 24 along Interstate 5 south of Canyonville.
As of the morning of July 29, the fire has grown to an estimated 12,336 acres in an area where firefighters are dealing with falling trees, rolling rocks, and wind. It’s 15% contained.
The fire is moving primarily to the south along the west side of the freeway where firefighters are concentrating their attack to protect local communities.
Monday evening, crews gained ground on the Milepost 97 Fire due to favorable weather conditions. They said nine firefighters have been injured. Some 586 structures remained threatened. Going into the evening, evacuations levels remained the same. More than 1,300 personnel are working to stop the flames.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 1 “Be Ready” and Level 2 “Be Set” evacuation notices to several homes located south of the fire. Three homes were under Level 3 “Go” evacuation notices, but they have been downgraded to Level 2. You can view the interactive map of the affected areas HERE: https://bit.ly/2Zi5Os4
The fire is believed to have been caused by an illegal campfire.