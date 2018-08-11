Miles fire 4 percent contained

PROSPECT, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to protect structure near the Miles fire as it continues to spread. Over forty different agencies provided structure protection under the command of the Oregon State Fire Marshal.
1,018 structure have been checked on Friday and nearly 400 homes were cleaned up to make the homes more defensible against wildfire conditions. No homes were lost Friday night.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal says the fire area is officially in a moderate drought condition with low humidity levels and minimal moisture since May. The fire activity could increase Saturday day due to a break in the smoke inversion.
The top priority for firefighters on Saturday is to work on the southern part of the Miles Fire. Friday night, two spot fires started outside of the perimeter of the Miles fire. One spot started east of Elk Creek Road, south of the Homestead Trailhead, and is currently estimated to be at least 200 acres. Another spot fire started north of Alco Creek area. Helicopters and fixed wing aircraft are helping to provide support to the crews on the ground on Saturday.
The Miles fire is currently 29,397 acres and four percent contained.
Blakely McHugh is a weather forecaster and reporter for NBC5 News. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Blakely is a native of San Diego, CA.
Blakely is excited to be in southern Oregon, a place that gets all the seasons and has similar temperatures to Arizona in the summer! When she’s not at work, you can find her relaxing at home watching TV and cuddling with her cat, Dallas. She also enjoys trying new places to eat and exploring the outdoors.
Blakely loves meeting new people so if you see her out and about, say “hi!”