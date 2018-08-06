Miles Fire challenging firefighters

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Miles Fire is continuing to burn strong near many structures and homes on the Lost Creek Reservoir, but it’s proving especially difficult for firefighters because of where it’s located on the Flat Creek Drainage.
“We do have numerous areas within less than 5 miles of the fire…”
The Miles Fire, which was previously classified as three different fires, is burning strong at over twenty-four thousand acres.
“Miles merged into Sugar Pine, and Sugar Pine merged into Goodview…,” said public information officer, Christa Sadler.
Governor Kate Brown declared the Miles Fire a conflagration on Friday.
Since then, Brandon Chichowski of the Northern Rockies Incident Management team 2, says there have been more resources available to fight the flames.
“Between the fire engines that have come in and the overhead that have been supervising those and helping the incident we’re probably looking at 75 to 100 people.”
Chichowski says the extra help is needed, especially as the Miles Fire moves closer to homes and structures.
“One of the areas there is over 250 residents that are in the area and structures…”
He says the Miles Fire is proving difficult for firefighters because of where it’s located on the Flat Creek drainage.
“That Flat Creek drainage is very well aligned with the winds,” he said. “The winds in the afternoon come out of the Northwest drainage…”
When a fire burns in a drainage….it can spread rapidly due to winds and move fast uphill.
“And as those winds would push in…they usually start at about 3 o’clock and the afternoon and go to about midnight,” Chichowski said. “And so what that was causing was some long range spotting up to a half mile…three quarters of a mile at times.”
Their strategy, at the moment, is to place fire lines on the tops of the hills around the drainage, but the terrain is dangerous and rugged up there.
Overall, Chichowski says they’re making progress.
“Holding up that Southern spread across Elk Creek right now, still holding it a couple miles from the tip of the reservoir hasn’t gotten any closer to structures there in the last two days,” he said.