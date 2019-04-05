Military enlisted to reinforce U.S.-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and border protection is enlisting the help of the military to reinforce the U.S. border with Mexico as large amounts of migrants continue to cross into the country.
Members of the Department of Defense arrived at El Paso area border locations in Texas Thursday to assist with what they are calling “border hardening measures.”
In a statement, the CPB said this is “in response to the ongoing border crisis and potential for additional caravans heading north towards the border.”
National Guard members were seen installing what appeared to be barbed wire near the Paso del Norte Bridge Thursday.
Military members are expected to remain at the border for several more days.