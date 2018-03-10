Home
Military mortar discovered in donation box

CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.– While it’s always nice to pass on unused items to others, some things shouldn’t be shared.

That was the case yesterday when a local thrift store received quite the shock. The Senior Thrift Store in Cave Junction was evacuated yesterday after an employee opened a donated box
to find a M60 military mortar.

Oregon State Police bomb squad was called in to remove it.

However, officials quickly realized the bomb was inert and didn’t pose a threat to the public.

It’s still uncertain who donated the box.

