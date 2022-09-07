Mill and Mountain Fires almost completely lined

Posted by Derek Strom September 7, 2022

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA.– Fire officials said they have fire line around the entire perimeter of the Mill Fire.

Firefighters are confident they will be able to increase containment in the coming days.

The Mill Fire is currently burning just under 4,000 acres.

It’s still 65% contained.

There is a red flag warning for dry lightning, Cal Fire said it’s anticipating changes in weather.

Cal Fire’s Jesse Gomez said, “the Mill Incident is pretty secure, actually very secure and we’re just doing a couple tactical patrols in and around where the fire came through and monitoring any hot spots that have been smoldering.”

Gomez said crews have lined almost the entire perimeter of the Mountain Fire.

The Mountain Fire is currently burning just under 11,700 acres.

It’s 30% contained.

Gomez said firefighters are now working on strengthening fire lines.

Derek Strom
