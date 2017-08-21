Miller Complex 4% contained

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – A series of wildfires continues to burn east of Cave Junction.
The Miller Complex has burned an estimated 7,874 acres and is 4% contained as of August 20, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The 24 wildfires that make up the wildfire complex were started by lightning strikes during a series of thunderstorms that passed over the area on August 14.
445 total personnel are assigned to the fire. They’ll continue to work on containing the fire burning understory timber.
A community meeting for the Applegate Valley area will be held on August 23 at 6:00 p.m. at the Applegate Valley District Fire Station in Jacksonville.
For the latest updates on the Miller Complex, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5514/