Miller Complex burning south of Williams

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – A series of lightning-sparked wildfires burning east of Cave Junction have burned nearly 5,000 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
The Miller Complex started on Monday, August 14, approximately 12 miles south of Williams.
The complex includes about 24 wildfires that started when a thunderstorm rolled through the area.
Three of the fires are 100% contained, but there five fires over 10 acres in size. The biggest of those is the Creedence Fire, at an estimated 1,600 acres and 0% containment.
An inversion in the area is expected to lift and bring dry, unstable air to the region. Plumes of smoke may be visible.
There are no evacuation advisories due to the fire.
For the latest information, you can visit the fire’s InciWeb page here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5514/