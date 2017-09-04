Miller Complex update

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, Ore. – Some residents around fires burning in the Miller Complex should remain set to evacuate at a moment’s notice, according to firefighters.
The U.S. Forest Service said Level 2 (get set) and Level 1 (get ready) evacuation notices have been made for the following areas around the Miller Complex:
Level 2:
- Palmer Creek Road and Kinney Creek Road (Forest Service Road 1090)
- Both sides of Upper Applegate Road from Palmer Creek Road to the Applegate Dam Spillway (This includes Bolder City)
- Beaver Creek Road (Jackson County, Oregon) from its junction with Upper Applegate Road east for approximately a mile
Level 1:
- Carberry Creek Road from Applegate Road up to and including Steamboat Ranch
- Palmer Creek Road/Applegate Road intersection north to 7449 Applegate Road and Eastside Road from Upper Applegate Road north to 2874 Eastside Road.
- South from Applegate Dam Spillway around all of Applegate Lake (1/8 mile buffer around water to include all private property), including French Gulch.
- The following recreation sites are included: Hart-tish, Harr Pt, Watkins, Tipsu Tyee, Latgawa Cove and Stringtown campgrounds and Carberry picnic ground.
- Joe Bar remains under an evacuation warning.
The USFS said weather conditions on Monday could create the potential for extreme fire behavior, adding air support was grounded on Sunday due to lack of visibility.
As of September 4, fires in the Miller Complex have burned an estimated 17,965 acres 17 miles east of Cave Junction.
The 25 wildfires making up the complex were started by lightning strikes when a thunderstorm moved over the area on August 14.