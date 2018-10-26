Millie’s Sandwich Shop damaged in crash

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A local sandwich shop will be temporarily out of business after a driver crashed on their property Friday morning.
At about 7:30 a.m., the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety announced a portion of 7th Street was closed because a vehicle struck some power lines in front of Millie’s Sandwich Shop.
By 8:30, the road was reopened. But Millie’s was still closed.
“While Millie’s appreciates someone’s effort to provide us with drive through services, it didn’t quite go right,” staff wrote on Facebook. “Unfortunately Millie’s will be closed for a couple days while we make out little restaurant safe and clean for our customers. Everyone is safe and the driver was unharmed. Big thank you to the first responders.”
The restaurant promised to keep everyone updated about when they plan to reopen via their Facebook page.