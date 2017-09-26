Million dollar mushroom bust in California

Berkley, Calif. (NBCNC) – A domestic dispute leads police to a massive mushrooms bust.
Almost 700 pounds of mushrooms estimated to be worth over $1 million were seized from a residence.
On September 23, 2017 at approximately 10:00 p.m., Berkeley police dispatch received a call regarding a domestic disturbance between boyfriend and girlfriend.
Officers responded and made contact with the occupants who initially refused to open the door.
After a short time, the two exited the house and were detained.
Officers then entered the house to look for additional victims, suspects or occupants instead they discovered a large scale psychedelic mushroom processing operation.
In plain sight were mushrooms in various stages of cultivation as well as storage and distribution materials.
Officers secured the scene and obtained a search warrant for the premise and arrested a 35-year-old adult male and a 37-year-old adult female.
They also found over $3,000 in cash and additional evidence which indicated a large scale sales operation.
The two were booked into the Alameda County Jail on narcotics related charges.