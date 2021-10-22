Millions of Americans now qualify for Moderna or J&J booster

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – This Friday morning, well over 30 million Americans qualify for a booster shot of Moderna or Johnson and Johnson.
A CDC advisory panel gave the all-clear after reviewing a trove of data presented by Moderna and J&J supporting the case for an added dose of protection.
Moderna’s data shows antibody levels spiked with a third shot of its vaccine.
Recipients who qualify would be the same as Pfizer’s: those who were inoculated at least six months ago, who are immuno-compromised, and those 65 and older as well as those at higher risk of catching the virus.
For Johnson and Johnson, anyone who’s been vaccinated for 2 months could get a booster.
With the CDC also endorsing the mixing and matching of booster shots, the agency says those who qualify can select any of the three brands.
Research shows those vaccinated with J&J get more protection when followed by a shot of Moderna or Pfizer.
With new hospitalizations deaths and infections all dropping nationwide many Americans, including first responders, are protesting vaccine mandates, refusing to get even their first shot.
And now, as we approach winter, and more Americans gather inside cases could spike again, health officials offering another layer of protection for tens of millions of Americans.