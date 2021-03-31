Millions of dollars headed to local health centers for expanded vaccine access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — 30 health centers throughout Oregon will get a collective $84 million in federal funding soon. The financial resources, part of the “American Rescue Plan,” will help expand access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Locally, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will distribute $3,315,250 to Siskiyou Community Heath in Grants Pass, $2,239,250 to Klamath Health Partners in Klamath Falls, $4,922,250 to La Clinica in Medford, $2,546,125 to Rogue Community Health in Medford, and about $5 million to be split between Umpqua Community Health Center and Adapt in Roseburg.
“The urgent need to get as many Oregonians vaccinated as soon as possible receives a real shot in the arm with these vital American Rescue Plan resources heading to health centers in every nook and cranny of our state,” said Chair of the Senate Finance CommitteeSenator Ron Wyden (D-OR).
More information about the American Rescue Plan can be found here: https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/house-bill/1319/text