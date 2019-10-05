Missing 16-year-old Medford girl found safe

MEDFORD, Ore.– *UPDATE 10/05/19 2:30 p.m.* — Medford police have located 16-year-old Wanda Horton who went missing Friday morning after getting into a pick-up truck with someone.
Police say they received word from law enforcement in Washington who were tipped off that the pick-up truck was seen in a small town in the Puget Sound area. Local police there detained the driver, who is being identified as an adult male, and found Horton with him, unharmed.
Medford police say they’re still assessing and gathering information about the situation. So far, criminal charges are not being brought against the man.
As of 2:30 p.m., Horton was on her way home to be reunited with her family in Medford.
The investigation is still ongoing.
10/05/19 – Medford police are asking for the public’s help finding 16-year-old Wanda Megan Heaven Horton. Hours have passed since the teen went missing Friday. Police say the 16-year-old girl was last seen about 8:35 a.m. that morning getting into a truck near North Medford High School.
Police tonight releasing some of the details. An officer tells us they believe Wanda met a person in an online chat, and due to special circumstances, she may be in danger. Police say she never went to school. Instead, surveillance cameras showed she got into a pick-up truck parked across the street from the school. They say the meeting appeared to be planned.
The truck is a dark, possibly black, over-tan older model pick-up.
Horton is 5’10” tall, 150 pounds, with green eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing black spandex “space theme” pants and a dark jacket with a blue hood. She also had a black backpack and a rolling suitcase with her.
If you have any information or have seen Horton, call Medford Police immediately. You can reach them at 541-774-2250 and stay on the line to speak with a Records Specialist. Just mention case #19-19041.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.