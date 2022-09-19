Missing 7-year-old girl found safe in stolen car near Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) — UPDATE: Portland police have found the missing 7-year-old girl.

Officers found Yamilet Martinez inside the stolen car around 11:30 p.m. Sunday near Laurelhurst Park. She is now safe and was reunited with her mother shortly after.

“I’m happy that she’s home and doesn’t seem to really know what happened, which is better for me and her to not be traumatized,” said Yuriria Cornejo, the girl’s mother.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.

ORIGINAL STORY: Portland police are searching for a 7-year-old girl who was inside of a car when it was stolen Sunday evening.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded shortly before 7 p.m. to the stolen vehicle call. It happened near Southeast 49th and Southeast Powell Boulevard, and police were told that Yamilet Martinez, 7, was asleep in the car.

The car was described as a 2011 black Honda Civic with no plates.

PPB said that Yamilet is Latina and stands about 4 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing about 97 pounds. She was wearing pink shoes and a hair style similar to those in the thumbnail photo. She was wearing a yellow shirt that says, “Be kind to each other” on it.