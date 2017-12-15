Missing Ashland woman found dead

Update (12-15-17 2:55 p.m.) – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced they found missing woman Dayna Foster deceased inside her vehicle off Shale City Road Friday morning. Investigators report no signs of foul play. The Jackson County Medical Examiner’s Ofice is working to determine the cause and manner of death.
(Original article below.)
Ashland, Ore. — The search for a missing Ashland woman continues, as crews from Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) scour rural parts of Ashland.
“We haven’t even considered stopping anything, so we’re just going to continue to search,” said Sergeant Shawn Richards, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue.
47-year-old Ashland woman, Dayna Foster, has been missing for more two days.
“Was expected home that evening from her significant other and she just didn’t show back up home,” Sgt. Richards said.
She was last seen around 8 a.m. Tuesday in Talent.
“She hasn’t been seen from since,” Sgt. Richards said.
Thursday, around six SAR teams with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office set out to look for Foster.
“We’ve been looking in the location she was last seen in talent and home,” Sgt. Richards said.
Sgt. Richards said they have little to go on.
“Concentrating on the area east of Ashland, which is where she and many other family members lived,” Sgt. Richards said.
Around 25 people worked to search roadways and off-road areas in rural Ashland.
“If she was trying to travel to family members house or actually her place of employment, which is also east of Ashland, and try to take a forest road – then likely she’d be stuck in the snow, mud, something like that,” Sgt. Richards said.
Dayna Foster was driving a green 1998 Toyota Tacoma 4×4 pickup truck, with the Oregon plate number, 469-HZF. She was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a black Puma t-shirt, blue jeans, and black and white Nike shoes. Her hair was in a ponytail, and she was wearing the same necklace as the one in this photo.
Sergeant Richards said this is a good time to remind the public as winter approaches.
“There’s not a lot of snow so there’s bare dirt and then you go around a corner and there’s a snowdrift, people try to break through and get stuck,” Sgt. Richards said.
Now is the time to prepare.