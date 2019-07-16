Missing California hiker found alive

INYO COUNTY, Calif. (NBC) – A missing California woman who disappeared Friday while hiking was found alive.
The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office said Sheryl Powell was found alive by ground search team members near the Montenegro Springs area Monday, below where her dog was found alive earlier that day.
Powell went missing Friday when her husband said he dropped her and their dog off at a remote campsite then went to move their car.
When he returned, he said the pair was gone.
Searchers said they describe 60-year-old Powell as resilient and strong but exhausted after being lost in an extremely remote area above Big Pine.
Powell was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for medical clearance.