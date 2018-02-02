‘Missing’ California woman appears on ‘The Bachelor,’ wasn’t missing after all

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. – A woman who was reported missing late last year was “found” after someone noticed she was on the popular television show “The Bachelor.”
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Rebekah Martinez was reported missing by her mother on November 18, 2017. She said she hadn’t been in contact with her daughter for nearly a week. The last thing Rebekah Martinez said was she was going to work on a marijuana farm and would see her mother in seven to eight days.
Following the established procedure and unable to contact Martinez, deputies officially listed her as a missing person.
On December 12, 2017, a deputy emailed Martinez’s mother to see if there were any updates. Apparently, Martinez called her mother later the same day she was reported missing. She stated she was headed home.
However, investigators need to make direct contact with a missing person to confirm their well-being. Police were unable able to make direct contact with Martinez. Therefore she was not removed from California’s Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
According to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, a local resident said they saw Martinez –still officially missing at the time–on the TV dating show “The Bachelor.”
The deputy who took the initial report tried in vain to personally contact Martinez. Finally, on February 1, Martinez was able to get in touch with a deputy.
Based on all the information, the sheriff’s office cleared Martinez’s missing person status. She was subsequently removed from the Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
After the North Coast Journal article about this bizarre story was published, it went viral.
Martinez herself took to Twitter, saying “MOM, how many times do I have to tell you I don’t get cell service on The Bachelor??”
The North Coast Journal reached out to the sheriff’s office to ask if they Martinez’s active social media account, but they had no comment.