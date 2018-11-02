Missing Central Point couple located

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A Central Point couple who were reported missing on October 6 has been located.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Christopher Dean Vestal and 29-year-old Katherine Mary Lou Rowden (AKA Mitchell) were reported missing on October 24.
Family members said the last time the couple was heard from they were picked up by an unknown man with plans to buy a new vehicle followed by a three-day camping trip.
After not hearing from the couple for about 18 days, family members called police.
On November 2, deputies announced Vestal and Rowden were located. They had apparently been staying in an area without cell phone reception and “were not aware they had caused worry.” A friend who saw media coverage of the search alerted the couple to the situation, and they, in turn, contacted deputies Thursday night.