Missing children may be in Southern Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Three foster children who disappeared with their parents may be in Southern Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said Trulee Cantu, Robert Mena III, and Kyden Cantu went missing along with their parents, Whitley McGrady and Jeremy Cantu. They were last seen in Eugene on April 22. They are believed to be in danger.
DHS said the siblings may be in Grants Pass or Terry, Montana.
The children are described as follows:
Name: Kyden Cantu
Pronouns: He/him
Date of birth: Sept. 14, 2019
Height: 30 inches
Weight: 23 pounds
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Dark brown
Eugene Police Department case #21-06148
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1418621
Name: Trulee Cantu
Pronouns: She/her
Date of birth: Nov. 21, 2014
Height: 3-foot-7
Weight: 41 pounds
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Dark brown
Eugene Police Department case #21-06148
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1418621
Name: Robert Mena III
Pronouns: He/him
Date of birth: Oct. 26, 2010
Height: 4-foot-3
Weight: 55 pounds
Eye color: Brown
Hair color: Light brown
Other identifying information: Robert wears glasses with dark plastic frames and has a mole by his left ear.
Eugene Police Department case #21-06148
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children #1418621
Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of the children or their parents is instructed to call 9-1-1.
No further information was provided by DHS.