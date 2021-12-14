Missing Douglas County woman’s vehicle found

MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – The vehicle belonging to a woman who has been missing for over two weeks has been found.

Investigators said 77-year-old Bonnie Jo Short left her Myrtle Creek home at about 1:30 p.m. on November 27. She hasn’t been heard from since.

The Myrtle Creek Police Department said when Bonnie disappeared she was driving a silver 2015 Ford Escape with Oregon plate 900 MLJ.

Bonnie is described as 5’4” tall, 110 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue slacks, a grey and black striped sweatshirt, black boots and a grey robe.

According to police, it’s unknown where Bonnie was headed and her cell phone appears to be turned off.

On the night of Monday, December 13, Bonnie’s vehicle was found. However, she was not in or around the SUV.

The Myrtle Creek Police Department did not say where the vehicle was found, but investigators were headed to the area Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about Bonnie’s whereabouts is asked to call the Myrtle Creek Police Department at 541-440-4471.