Missing elderly woman found by Douglas County K9 unit

Douglas County, Ore. – A search and rescue K9 team was able to find an elderly woman who went missing in Douglas County.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 88-year-old Betty Chambers was reported missing by her family at around 7:30 p.m. on June 1.
Chambers’ family said she had gone for a walk at around 3:00 p.m. and had not been seen since.
Deputies responded at around 8:00 that evening and began searching the surrounding farmland, but they were unable to find the woman.
Around an hour after the search began, K9 units arrived at the scene.
DCSO said at around 11:30 p.m., Chambers was found by one of the search and rescue K9 teams.
Chambers had suffered minor injuries and was mildly hypothermic, according to deputies.
Rescuers transported Betty to a waiting ambulance and taken to Medford.