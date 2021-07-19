Missing firefighter found in Lake County

LAKEVIEW, Ore. – A firefighter battling the Bootleg Fire was found after being reported missing over the weekend.
Fire managers said on July 18, a firefighter was separated from his crew while containing a spot fire in Lake County. His crew reported him missing at about 6:30 p.m.
Aircraft and other resources were dispatched to help find the firefighter. At about 8:20 p.m., the firefighter was spotted by a helicopter crew. However, he couldn’t be picked up because there was nowhere to land.
Eventually, another firefighting crew responded to the area along with personnel from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. After that, the firefighter was able to hike to a waiting ambulance.
He was reportedly in good spirits while being transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.