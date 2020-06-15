Missing foster child in Portland found

Home
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing child from Portland was found Saturday, after she had been missing for over a week.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said 16-year-old Mataya Gearhart is a foster child and went missing June 4. DHS believed she was in critical danger.

In a press release, DHS adds a small number of children in foster care could be in danger, after they run away, sometimes resulting in more than one media alerts for the same child.

