Missing foster child in Portland found

PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing child from Portland was found Saturday, after she had been missing for over a week.
The Oregon Department of Human Services said 16-year-old Mataya Gearhart is a foster child and went missing June 4. DHS believed she was in critical danger.
In a press release, DHS adds a small number of children in foster care could be in danger, after they run away, sometimes resulting in more than one media alerts for the same child.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.