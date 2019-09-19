Missing hunter found safe

PROSPECT, Ore. – A missing hunter was found safe thanks in part to local search and rescue crews.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 55-year-old Donovan Short was reported missing on September 18 after he failed to check in with family members, who were concerned because Short requires certain medications.
Search and rescue crews began trying to track down Short outside of Prospect.
On the morning of Thursday, September 19, search and rescue crews found Short and his vehicle. He was reportedly in good condition and didn’t require further assistance.