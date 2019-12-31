Missing Jackson Co. Public Works truck found

MEDFORD, Ore. – A missing Jackson County Public Works pickup truck has been found.
On December 26, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said they were investigating after the truck turned up missing sometime between November 26 and December 20.
Deputies posted an image of the truck on Facebook with a request for assistance in locating it.
On December 31, the sheriff’s office made the following announcement:
“Good news. Our missing pickup was found. It turns out that the pickup was at a vendor for some work and had not been returned to our motor pool as we were initially told. We had checked multiple times at the vendor but were told it was not there. Today, Jackson County crew members saw the truck and it has been returned to the motor pool. Thanks for keeping a look out for it.”