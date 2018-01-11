Missing man found in Josephine County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police announced a missing 83-year-old man was found Thursday morning.
On January 9, the Medford Police Department announced Dwight Allen Bilson was missing. He reportedly left Rogue Regional Medical Center at 10:00 a.m. driving an emerald green Volkswagen Jetta.
Police said he was supposed to be driving to Grants Pass, but didn’t make it. Bilson suffers from heart problems and dementia.
On January 11, MPD said Bilson was found in Josephine County. Deputies are working on reuniting him with his family. “Thank you to everyone for your help and concerns,” MPD wrote.