Missing man found dead at Oregon Zoo construction site

PORTLAND, Ore. – A man was found dead inside the construction site for the new rhino habitat at the Oregon Zoo.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, 62-year-old Carl Stanley Ross Sr. was reported missing on August 10, 2019.
On August 12, Ross’ body was found inside the rhino habitat at the zoo. The zone was still under construction and there were no animals inside.
The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.
Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call 503-823-3333.