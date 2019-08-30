Missing man found dead in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Police along the Oregon Coast said the body of a man who was reported missing last week has been found.
69-year-old Kim Simpson-Griffin of North Bend was last seen alive walking away from his home in Airport Heights on August 23rd. It was believed he may have been suicidal.
Search and rescuers looked for Simpson-Griffin after he was reported missing, but he couldn’t be found.
That all changed on Thursday, August 29, when a body was found in brush below a steep embankment along a hiking trail west of Cessna Court in North Bend.
Officers recovered the body and confirmed it was Simpson-Griffin. The cause of death was determined to be exposure and hypothermia. There was no evidence of foul play, the North Bend Police Department said.