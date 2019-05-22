Missing man found in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – After a two-day search, a man who was reported missing near Happy Camp was found safe.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday, 35-year-old John Leland Alameda II went to look for his dog in the Elk Creek area of Happy Camp. One of Alameda’s friends had been searching along with him, but they became separated after being in the area for about 14 hours.
Search and rescue teams responded to the area where Alameda went missing, but they couldn’t locate him after two days of searching.
Just before noon on Wednesday, Alameda was found by a citizen at a Ferry Point Campground near Happy Camp.
Alameda refused medical treatment and was taken to a friend’s home.
The dog Alameda was searching for has not yet been found.