Missing man found with the help of search and rescue crews

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – An elderly man with dementia was found safe after he went missing in a wooded area near his home.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said at 8:24 p.m. Monday, a person reported the 74-year-old Sterling Creek Road resident went for a walk on his forested property about four-and-a-half hours prior to the call. He didn’t from his walk.
Search and rescue crews responded to the area along with K9 Angus and his handler, Lisa. The duo followed the man’s scent, finding him about 1/10th of a mile from his home. The man was treated for minor injuries.
“SAR staff remind everyone to call for help as soon as possible if you believe someone is missing,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is especially important toward the end of the day when conditions include increasing darkness and colder temperatures.”
The man is back at home and doing better, deputies said.