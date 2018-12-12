Missing man located

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A man who was reported missing on December 7 has been located.
On December 7, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office announced they were trying to find Robert Scott Hurley. He was last seen leaving his Grants Pass residence on December 4.
According to police, Hurley recently moved from Henderson, Nevada to Grants Pass.
On December 11, deputies said Hurley reached out to law enforcement officials in Nevada to say he left Josephine County willingly.
Hurley is no longer considered missing.