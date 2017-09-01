Missing man may be in Medford area

Medford, Ore. – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who could be in the Medford area.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said Alexander Terry Myrick was last heard from on July 31.
A social media post indicated the 24-year-old was in the Medford area on July 29.
Myrick’s family told police he was traveling from southern California to Beaverton, Oregon.
He is described as 5’10”, 160 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
His hair is possibly in a Mohawk, and he has a scar on his scalp along with a tattoo on his right arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-774-6800 and reference case #17-18248.