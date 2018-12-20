Missing man’s vehicle, dog found in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – More clues have been found in the case of a missing Glendale man.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 79-year-old Terry Leland Dodds left his home with his small dog on December 9. The pair were traveling in Dodds’ 2004 Dodge pickup truck. It was believed he was trying to travel to somewhere in California.
Dodds suffers from a medical issue which has the potential to leave him confused, deputies said.
On December 20, Dodds’ dog was found by loggers. The loggers, not knowing about the missing person report, tried to return to dog to Dodds’ home. That’s when family members called the sheriff’s office, who sent search and rescue crews to the area where the dog was found.
Later that same day, one of the loggers found Dodds’ pickup truck on Wildcat Road off Eakin Road. It appears the vehicle slid off the roadway and into a ditch. There was no indication Dodds was in the area.
Crews are continuing the search. No further information was made publicly available.