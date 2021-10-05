Missing man’s vehicle found abandoned in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Police are trying to find a missing man whose vehicle was found in Douglas County.
Oregon State Police said on September 28, troopers found an abandoned green 2006 Nissan Altima on Interstate 5 near the community of Myrtle Creek south of Roseburg.
On September 30, investigators determined the vehicle’s owner was 51-year-old Marco Currin of Olympia, Washington. Currin’s family members from Newport Beach, California had previously reported him missing.
Currin was described as being about 5’7” tall, weighing between 135 and 140 pounds with reddish-gray hair and round glasses.
Anyone with information about Currin’s whereabouts is asked to call OSP at 800-442-2068.