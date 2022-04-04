Missing mother, grandmother, baby found safe in N. California

REDDING, Calif. – A family that went missing in Northern California was found safe.

The Redding Police Department said 27-year-old Morgan Panther, her 71-year-old mother Virginia Winter, and Panther’s baby were reported missing after leaving a Redding church Sunday afternoon.

It was believed they were on their way to Shingletown or Anderson.

Due to the circumstances around their disappearance, they were classified as “at-risk” by police.

On the morning of Monday, April 4, the family was reportedly found safe.

The woman explained they had car trouble in the mountains and had to camp overnight and hike out in the morning. “No injuries, nothing foul. Just car trouble and no service,” she said.