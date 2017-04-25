Missing Oregon college student found dead

NEWBERG, Ore. – A George Fox University student who was reported missing Sunday has been found dead.
21-year-old Daniel Mellers was last seen Saturday night by his roommates. He reportedly told them he was going to walk to a nearby convenience store to get some soda, according to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.
When Mellers didn’t return, his roommates went to look for him.
On Monday morning, officers found Mellers’ vehicle in Sherwood after a resident recognized it and called police.
Mellers was located dead inside his vehicle. Police said the student appears to have committed suicide. There is no threat to the public.