Missing Oregon man’s vehicle found abandoned on California logging road

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. – The vehicle of a man reported missing out of Tillamook County, Oregon was found abandoned on a logging road in northern California earlier this week.

According to the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Gregory Alan Russell was reported missing from the Tillamook County area on August 5. However police say the initial report indicates Russell drove away from his home on August 1, but wasn’t reported as missing until four days later.

Police later learned that Russell was seen at a casino in the North Bend area prior to traveling to California. He reportedly had contact with people he knew in Trinity County, however the sheriff’s office believes none of those individuals knew Russell had been reported missing.

On Tuesday, Russell’s vehicle was found parked on a logging road in the Deerlick Springs area, however Russell was not in the area. According to the sheriff’s office, “Russell has in the past had some peculiar behaviors in regards to his actions and it is believed that he wandered from the vehicle into the woods.”

The following morning, search and rescue efforts began and are currently ongoing.

Russell is described as 5 foot 10 inches and 190 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Russell or knows his whereabouts are asked to contact the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 530-623-2611.

