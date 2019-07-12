Missing Oregon State Hospital patient found

EUGENE, Ore. – Psychiatric patient Troy Thomas Irick, reported missing Thursday, was found by the Eugene Police Department.
In 2017, Troy Thomas Irick was found “guilty except for insanity” for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He was sentenced to almost seven years in state custody and admitted to the Oregon State Hospital psychiatric institution.
On July 11, 2019, Irick was attending a group activity at the Laurel Hill Center in Eugene when he asked to use a restroom. He didn’t return.
The Oregon Health Authority issued a statement saying Irick was subsequently accused of “unauthorized departure.” At the time, OHA said Irick was not considered dangerous to himself or others
At about 9:25 p.m. Thursday, Eugene police found Irick. He was taken into custody and is awaiting transport back to Oregon State Hospital in Eugene.