Police make identification in Klamath Falls death investigation

Klamath Falls, Ore.- A homeless man missing since May has been found dead inside an abandoned home on Maryland Ave. in Klamath Falls.
Oregon State Police found James Craiger’s body on Dec. 14, 2016. It appears he had been dead for an extended period of time. Investigators found clothes and a cell phone near the body, which helped with identification.
Neighbor Clurisa Swanson told NBC5: “The man that owns the property had went there, and he was trying to get burn permits to burn the old buildings down. And when he went in, he saw a leg.”
Oregon State Police Detective Thomas Andreazzi says an autopsy was conducted Wednesday. “It was unable to determine the manner of death.”
Andreazzi adds that there are no indications that foul play may have been involved.
Investigators believe Craiger had been staying at various places throughout Klamath Falls, including the abandoned home. They’re asking anyone with information about Craiger or his death to call the Klamath Falls Area Command at 541-883-5713.