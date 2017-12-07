Missing Phoenix woman found dead

Update (12-07-17) – The body of missing woman Diane Sanders was found in a wooded area along Bear Creek behind her residence. The death is under investigation, but there are no signs of foul play. Sanders’ cause of death was not immediately known.
PHOENIX, Ore. – Police in Southern Oregon are trying to find a missing endangered woman who was last seen on December 5.
The Phoenix Police Department said Diane Sanders was involved in a crash near Williams on Tuesday. She was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Grants Pass and later released. A taxi transported her to her Phoenix home at 4:29 p.m. that evening. She hasn’t been seen since.
PPD said Sanders suffers from “mini-strokes” and has an implanted pacemaker. She may also be experiencing recent decreased mental capacity and unusual behavior due to post-traumatic stress disorder issues.
Anyone with information about Sander’s whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113. Refer to case number 17-431