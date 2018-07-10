Missing Roseburg woman found alive

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A rescue operation is underway after a missing Roseburg woman was found alive.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Brandy Rose Molatore (who also uses the last name of Nelson) was last heard from on July 1, 2018. She was about 40 miles away from her destination of Swift Water Park, but she never made it. She was reported missing on July 5.
On July 10, DCSO announced Molatore was found alive. As of 10:00 a.m. a rescue operation was underway. Deputies said they’ll release more information at a later time.