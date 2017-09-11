Missing seniors found, one reported dead

Douglas County, Ore. – An elk hunter found three seniors who were reported missing last week. Unfortunately, one of them died before they were found.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said 70-year-old Sharon Buchanan, 86-year-old Melvin Hawkins and Melvin’s wife, 80-year-old Alice Hawkins, reportedly went for a drive on September 1.
At the time, their destination and plans were unknown.
After they were reported missing on September 3, multiple agencies began the search for the trio.
On September 9, Douglas County dispatchers received a call from a local elk hunter reporting he found the missing persons and their vehicle on a remote forest road off Upper Cow Creek Road.
The caller stated Sharon Buchanan was found dead.
Melvin and Alice Hawkins were given a ride by the hunter to meet with an ambulance.
The Hawkins were then transported to a Roseburg hospital for evaluation. They were reported to be in good condition.