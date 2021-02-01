Missing skier found on Mt. Ashland

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A missing skier was found alive after she got lost on Mt. Ashland.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on January 30 at about 5:41 p.m., they received a report of a missing cross-country skier who was last seen on the Pacific Crest Trail near Grouse Shelter.
Search and rescue crews began to look for the skier using Sno-Cats and snowmobiles.
At about10:44 that same evening, the 21-year-old skier from Eugene was found.
The sheriff’s office said she lost the trail due to blizzard conditions and her phone died. She was able to shelter under a tree until she was found by rescuers.
“JCSO reminds you that if you do get lost, and your phone works, call or text 911,” deputies said. “This will enable dispatch to get your coordinates from your phone.”